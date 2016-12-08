Dip in extent of sugarcane cultivation a cause for worry

KAKINADA: Skyrocketing input costs and labour charges, coupled with absence of adequate manpower and remunerative price for the produce, have been forcing sugarcane farmers in East Godavari district to switch over to horticulture and paddy cultivation.

In the last five years, the extent of land earmarked for the crop has been reduced to nearly one-third, posing a challenge to the survival of the two sugar factories in the district.

Sugarcane was cultivated in 17,000 hectares in 2011. The extent has been reduced to a mere 6,106 hectares this year, as per official statistics.

The trend is quite alarming as both the farmers and officials are anticipating a further dip in the area of sugarcane cultivation in the years to come.

“Though we are offering a daily wage of Rs. 600 per head, labourers are not tuning up for harvesting. Instead, they prefer to attend to work under the MGNREGS, where they need not toil much for drawing a decent wage,” observes Muppana Surya Prakash, president of the Samalkot Sugarcane Growers’ Association.

A major chunk of sugarcane from the district goes to crushing at the factory owned by the Navabharat Group at Samalkot, while the remaining harvest to the Sarvaraya Sugars at Chelluru.

“Despite several measures being taken by the factory managements to retain sugarcane, more and more farmers are opting for cultivating paddy and vegetables, which are comparatively cost-effective,” points out V. Venkata Rao, Assistant Commissioner (Sugarcane).

“The input costs are about Rs. 80,000 per acre and the average return is about 40 tonnes. This year, the price has been fixed at Rs. 2,800 per tonne. We should not forget the fact that most of the farmers are tenants and they should pay the tenancy. What else they will get at the end of a year-long toil?” asks Mr. Surya Prakash, who demands inclusion of agriculture in the MNREGS and revival of the pricing system.

The sugar factories have been doling out mobilisation advances to the farmers under their purview, besides arranging them expert advice on the crop pattern from time to time.

“Notwithstanding the initiatives, the yield is dwindling year after year. We registered crushing of cane weighing 1.7 lakh tonne last year, whereas the expected produce this year is just 1.5 lakh tonne,” says G. Koteswara Rao, general manager of Sarvaraya Sugars.