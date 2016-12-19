Digital transactions: Ashok’sadopted village shows the way

VIZIANAGARAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju lauded officials, villagers, and partymen for putting in their efforts to declare Dwarapaudi, his adopted village in Vizianagaram mandal, a ‘Digital transactions enabled model village.’

Addressing villagers at Dwarapudi on Monday, Mr. Ashok said that his adopted village had now been attracting all sections of people, including members of NITI Ayog. A Parliamentary Committee on Rural Development would be visiting the village on Tuesday, he added.

After demonetisation, Dwarapudi occupied the centre stage in the State in digital transactions. All the 977 families learnt e-transactions in a limited period. It had become possible due to the relentless efforts of SBI and National Information Centre officials, JNTU (K) College of Engineering faculty members and students, he asserted.

Prior to addressing the gathering, Mr. Ashok interacted with owners of grocery shops and a tailor in the village and enquired about the ease of doing cashless transactions.

Collector Vivek Yadav announced that at least one village in each mandal in the district would become digital transactions enabled one by this month-end.

Later, Mr. Ashok and the Collector presented citations to JNTU (K) students, sarpanch Srinivasa Ra, MPTC Eswaramma, and Bank Mitras for their efforts.