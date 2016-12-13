Digital Summit begins in Vizag

HRD Minister G. Srinivasa Rao having a word with Prasad Lokam, the president of Miracle Software Systems, at the inaugural of the Digital Summit in Visakhapatnam on Monday. At right is State Housing Minister K. Mrunalini. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Digital Summit, a week-long extravaganza of technology, fun and opportunities wrapped together for youngsters from across the State commenced here on Monday.

The summit being organised by Miracle Software Systems has brought together students, academicians, technologists, executives and NRIs for various activities, including technical talks by Microsoft, IBM and Oracle. It consists of a 24-hour code-a-thon, a two-day mega job fair besides several activities focussed on digital transformation technologies, CEO and president of Miracle Software Systems Prasad Lokam said.

Speaking at the inaugural at the Andhra University Engineering College, District Collector Pravin Kumar said Visakhapatnam was emerging as a hot destination for investors. About 100 companies were expected to invest in IT shortly in the city with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu all set to inaugurate the first FinTech (financial technology) Tower at Rushikonda on December 17.

Stating that there was no dearth of land for allotment to investors, he said the city had the required ecosystem to attract a large number of investors from all over the world in the near future. He said the city’s per capita income was Rs.1.43 lakh and being the largest city in the State with robust infrastructure, it had a very good future.

Opportunities in emerging technologies

Stating that focus was being put on infrastructure funding, he said the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor would attract an investment of $1,000 million. The corridor would lead to development of Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram and Nakkapalli nodes.

Inaugurating the summit, Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Minister for Housing K. Mrunalini said the digital summit would help students understand the opportunities available in various emerging technologies like Internet of Things, data analytics and cloud computing.

Stating that AP had emerged as the first digital State, Mr. Rao said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on encouraging new technologies for the all-round development of the State.

Ms. Mrunalini termed AP as a land of opportunities and appealed to investors to start various projects in North Andhra. She said as part of strengthening connectivity, work was in progress to start construction of an international airport at Bhogapuram.

Shailesh Manjrekar from SanDisk, Western Digital, Mike, communications expert from Chicago, IT advisor to IT Association of AP A. Govinda Rao, AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, registrar Uma Maheswara Rao, AU Engineering College principal P.S. Avadhani and others spoke.