Digging of tank: Jagan warns of stir at the site

Lending support to an agitation by the people in Chebrolu mandal against digging of a water tank, YSR Congress Party president Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday warned that he would launch a protest at the site if Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not restrain local MLA D. Narendra Kumar from carrying out the illegal digging.

Mr. Reddy called on the agitating villagers protesting against the indiscriminate digging of the Suddapalli tank, spread over 25 acres. Local people have been agitating ever since contractors began ground clearance work a few days back.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister had been hand-in-glove with the MLAs indulging in corruption and was turning a blind eye to many irregularities in the Capital region.

The water tank with deposits of red soil has been used by contractors of Indian Railways for track laying and strengthening works. But soon after the contract expired in October, local contractors supported by the MLA began lobbying to get a hold on the tank under Neeru-Meeru project.

Ponnur constituency in charge Ravi Venkata Ramana was present.