Dharmana suggests tax reforms

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: Former Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday suggested that the government take up reforms in tax structure at every level if it was really serious to curb the circulation of black money. While speaking to The Hindu, the former minister said that circulation of black money was more in land transactions.

According to him, people who promptly pay taxes and deal all the transactions in white money are also being forced by realtors to pay at least 40 per cent amount in black.

“The government’s intention may be good, but it should remove the roots for circulation of black money. It should bring down tax burden on the people. Stamp duty should also be reduced drastically. It can simplify capital gain rules and regulations. Naturally, it helps the people to come with all transactions in white money,” Mr. Prasada Rao said. “In majority countries, friendly tax system is adopted. But in India tax burden is more on every person. It leads to evasion in one or other forms. The government can also fetch more income if more number of people comes under the tax net,” he said.

Mr. Prasada Rao, who was instrumental for reduction of stamp duty burden during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s regime, expressed concern over the violation of Union government’s guidelines in taxation for the property buyers. He asked the Centre to simplify rules for farmers over demonetisation since they were exempted from paying tax from agriculture income. “Many farmers do transactions regularly with cash to generate income for their livelihood. It is unfair to create trouble for them by imposing curbs on deposits. It is against the rules and regulations of Income Tax Act,” Mr. Prasada Rao felt.