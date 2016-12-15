Dhanurmasam: Thiruppavai to replace Suprabhata Seva

more-in

The TTD has suspended the Suprabhata Seva at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara from December 16 in connection with the month-long auspicious Dhanurmasam festival.

Suprabhata Seva is a collection of hymns generally recited by the temple priests during the awakening of the deity inside the hill temple in the wee hours of the day.

According to the TTD’s almanac, the Dhanurmasam shall begin at 4.56 a.m. on December 16 and last till January 13. During the period, the sacred pasurams of Thiruppavai of Goddess Goda Devi will be recited in the temple in ekantham.

The Suprabhata Seva will be resumed at the hill temple on January 14. Likewise, Thiruppavai will replace Suprabhatam at all the temples under the TTD’s fold.