Devotional fervour marks chariot festival

Devotees dragging the chariot during the Rathothsavam at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur, in Tirupati, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

The penultimate day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Devi temple at Tiruchanur was marked with the conduct of the auspicious ‘Rathotsavam’ (chariot festival) here on Saturday morning. The idol of goddess Sri Padmavati Devi along with her paraphernalia of deities was taken in a procession on the chariot at 7.59 a.m. in the Tula lagnam.

According to temple legends, ‘Rathotsavam’ is not just a festival but a ritual which sows the seeds of devotion and spirituality among the devotees. The priests performed ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) to the deity with turmeric, sandal, milk, curd, honey, scented water, coconut water at the Ratha Mandapam.

Later in the afternoon, the deity was decked up with special decoration of flowers, silks and jewels. In the evening, the deity was taken in a grand procession on the Aswa Vahanam.

TTD EO D Sambasiva Rao, JEO Pola Bhaskar, Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi, CVSO G. Srinivas, ACVSO Sivakumar Reddy, Special Grade Deputy EO Munirathnam Reddy, AEO Radhakrishna, temple staff and devotees witnessed the celestial procession.