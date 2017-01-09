Devotional fervour marks Vaikuntha Ekadasi at Tirumala

Thousands of devotees take part in the sacred golden chariot procession of Lord Venkateswara on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi at Tirumala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The proverbial saying — ‘Devotion knows no bounds’ — aptly suits the devotees who had congregated in large numbers on Saturday night at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Tens of thousands of devotees who converged atop the town for darshan on the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival spent their night either at the sprawling Narayanagiri gardens or on the open-top steps along the mada streets of the hill temple daring the bone-biting climatic conditions.

Even those who were fortunate to gain entry into the Vaikuntham queue complex the previous evening also had the taste of the chill weather as intense cold waves swept across the town.

The temple was closed early during the previous night and all the rituals observed daily inside the hill temple were advanced by a couple of hours on Sunday. Soon after the completion of the mandatory rituals, all of which were performed in ‘ekantam’ the priests ceremoniously opened the ‘Vaikuntha Dwaram’ (the passage encircling the inner most sanctum sanctorum) at ‘sumuhurtham’ amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

Festive look

Immense importance is attached to the Vaikuntha Dwara darshanam as it is widely believed that one who passes through the dwaram on this ‘Ekadasi’ day attains salvation.

The entire town wore a festive look and the air was electrified with chantings of ‘Govinda,’ ‘Govinda’ as the management allowed the pilgrims into the temple for darshan at 4 a.m.

Adding grandeur to the all-pervasive festive atmosphere, the temple complex was colourfully illuminated and tastefully decorated with various hues of aromatic flowers.

Golden chariot procession

The morning was marked by the procession of the golden chariot. Devotees went into raptures as the dazzling chariot with the idols of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts on board propelled its way through the thoroughfares of the hill town. Thanks to the vigilant supervision by the TTD officials led by Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao, no untoward incident was reported despite the convergence of a crowd of such magnitude.

The TTD Nitya Annadanam officials and those led by Health Officer Sermista were all praise for the untiring efforts of workers in ensuring round-the clock supply of free food, water sachets and flawless maintenance of hygiene.

VIPs have darshan

A large number of VIPs, including Union Minister Y.S. Chowdary, Deputy Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana K.E. Krishnamurthy and Kadiam Srihari, half-a-dozen Ministers in addition to several judges, including Chief Justice of Tamil Nadu High Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and over 100 MPs, MLCs and MLAs had darshan of the deity.

In Prakasam, thousands of devotees thronged the historic Chennakesava Swamy temple in Ongole on Sunday.

With prayers on their lips, devotees waited in serpentine queues unmindful of the chilly weather to have ‘uttara dwara darshan’ of Lord Srimannarayana from the specially erected entrance of the temple. Chants of ‘Govinda.. Govinda..’ rent the air as the “heavenly gate” was thrown open by the temple authorities at the auspicious ‘Brahma muhurtam’.

The Lord was mounted on a flower bedecked pedestal carried by ‘Garudalvar’ after performing special ‘abhishekam’. The tastefully decorated processional deity was taken out in a procession during the ‘nagarotsavam’ organised later.

The ‘Vaikuntha dwara seva’ was organised at, among other temples, the Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple at Markapur, Lakshminarasimha temple at Singarayakonda and the Janardhana Swamy temple at Kandukur in Prakasam district.

In Srikakulam, hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in historic Sri Kurmanatha Swamy temple and Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple. Other temples, including Narayana Tirumala, Kalayana Venkateswara Swamy and Siva Balaji, wore a festive look. All the temples made elaborate arrangements to help devotees to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara from north entrance which is considered to be auspicious on Mukkoti Ekadasi.

In Chittoor district, a large number of devotees thronged various Vaishnavite temples, offering prayers.

Lord Venkateswara temple, on the banks of the Neeva river in Chittoor, started witnessing devotees in large numbers from the early hours. The Lord’s temple at Kaligirikonda hillock near Puthalapattu saw hundreds of devotees participating in the rituals. A large number of devotees assembled at the Varadarajaswamy temple at Yadamarri, 12 km from here, and participated in the Garuda Seva ritual. As usual, the annual highlight of a lone eagle hovering over the temple during the procession of the deity occurred, which came as a feast to the eyes of devotees.

The Venugopalaswamy temple at Karveti Nagaram and Kodandarama temple at Valmikipuram too attracted a huge number of devotees from the rural side.