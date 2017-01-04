Desecration of NTR statue sparks tension in Prakasam

more-in

The desecration of a statue of former Chief Minister NTR by miscreants triggered tension in Upugunduru village, near N.G.Padu in Prakasam district, on Tuesday.

The trouble started after some members belonging to Kamma, Balija and SC communities raised slogans in support of their leaders — Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan and B.R. Ambedkar — during the New year celebrations leading to wordy duel among them. Tension gripped the village after the statue was found with chappals, said Special Branch Dy. SP U. Nagaraju .

Senior police officials led by Additional SP A. Devadanam rushed to the village and restored order.

Police pickets were posted in the village where admirers of the TDP Hindupur MLA performed ‘'Palabishekam” to the NTR’s statue.

The ongoing Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme was cancelled on Tuesday.

‘'Palabishekam”

Meanwhile, TDP activists led by party district president D. Janardhana Rao performed ‘'Palabishekam” to the statue of NTR at the Addanki bus stand centre here and demanded action against those responsible for the Upugunduru incident.