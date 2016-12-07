Depression in Bay, alert sounded

more-in

A depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 1260 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday The system is very likely to move north westwards during the next 72 hours.

It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, according to a spokesperson of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here. Fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

Distant cautionary signal (DC-1) will be hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam and Nizampatnam Ports and DC-1 with section signal no. 5 at Gangavaram and Kakinada Ports.