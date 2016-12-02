Demonetisation woes temporary, say BJP leaders

BJP leader Purandeswari speaking at the party’s training programme in Srikakulam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ;BASHEER

SRIKAKULAM: Demonetisation will benefit all sections of society, particularly the poor and the farmers, in the near future, BJP leader D. Purandeswari and MLC Somu Veerraju have said.

The problems being faced by the people at banks were only temporary, they said here on Thursday, and accused the opposition parties of blowing things out of proportion.

Both the leaders were here to attend the party’s training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Purandeswari said that the people wholeheartedly welcomed Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision.

“The decision to ban high-value currency notes has only bolstered the party’s image in the country. It, however, has shocked people who amassed black money,” she said.

Mr. Veerraju and party district in-charge P.V.N. Madhav said that only BJP had trained cadre at all levels. They hoped that the party would emerge as a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the north Andhra region.

BJP State secretary P. Venugopalam, Kisan Morcha president P. Tirupati Rao, former MP Kaniti Viswanatham, and district president Kotagiri Narayana Rao were among other leaders who spoke at the training programme. They exhorted party activists to devote more time for the organisation.