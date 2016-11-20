Demonetisation stumps England cricket fans and tourists

England fans cheering during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK;K_R_DEEPAK -

The demonetisation of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes has left scores of England tourists and cricket fans stumped who find themselves in a tight spot now.

“We have been making endless visits to the ATMs from the past couple of days, but at most places there’s no cash. In fact, we took out ₹ 10,000 in the denominations of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 just the day the demonetisation news broke. Now, we are stuck with several notes which are useless,” said Rebecca Honeycone from Canterbury, a cathedral city in southeast England.

Rebecca is in Visakhapatnam with her husband Phillip to cheer the England cricket team as part of her India tour itinerary which began from October this year.

“Our everyday expenses have escalated way beyond what we planned. We had to upgrade from homestays to bigger hotels which accept credit cards. If we go to see any tourist monument, the fee for a foreign tourist is ₹ 500 but nobody is accepting the ₹ 500 notes as a result we had to skip several such tourist places because we are guarding whatever little lower denomination notes we are left with for emergency needs,” said Phillip, her husband. “Some banks refused to entertain us as we are foreigners. Tomorrow we head to Hyderabad and there again will begin a next chapter for the hunt of ₹ 100 notes!” quipped Rebecca.

There are hundreds of England cricket fans, who currently in Visakhapatnam and on an India tour, including the organised cricket fan groups like the Barmy Army that are often termed as the England team’s unofficial 12th man. Most of them said that they were facing problems as they mostly have the old ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes or are given ₹ 2,000 notes at airport forex counters. In Visakhapatnam, like in many other Indian cities, majority of ATMs are still not functioning properly.

Oliver Terry from Nottingham, England, who was enjoying the cricket match on Sunday with several other England fans said: “Hotels and bars are the only places where we are finding change for ₹ 2,000 notes. We are buying beer cans and food collectively as a group for a high value bill. We have also noticed that most of the local vendors and stores are not willing to part with change.”

“If we want to go out and see some tourist place, we cannot go as the taxi driver or autorickshaws are demanding new currency notes or money in lower denomination. We are not able to taste local delicacies or buy a pack of cigarettes as the stores are refusing to take old notes or give us change for the few ₹ 2,000 notes we are left with,” said John, another England cricket fan. His group fears that the Indian currency they hold in ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 denominations may go waste. John displayed his wallet containing wads of ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 notes and said: “I got several British pounds changed to rupees. What will happen to those notes?”

Andrew Gosden from Lymington Hampshire said that this time he may have to disappoint his friends and family members back home as he doesn’t have enough lower denomination currencies to purchase souvenirs. “It is Christmas season for us and obviously my family will be eagerly waiting for me to get them some Indian souvenirs. But I am finding it tough to get change for the souvenirs in the local shops in cities,” he added.