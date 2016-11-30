Demonetisation makes it tech-savvy

more-in

KAKINADA: The denomination drive has prompted the 94-year-old Kakinada Cooperative Building Society Limited (KCBS) to turn tech-savvy on a war-footing. Besides advising its 20,000 plus customers to make all transactions only through cheques, RTGS and NEFT, the society is installing electronic point of sale devices and mobile phone application to become more customer-friendly. “We have sent requests to all our customers to download the app ‘KCBS for You’ on their smart phones. We have also decided to waive penalties to our customers on delayed payment of instalments against their loans in the wake of demonetisation,” said Peddireddi Sandeep, vice-president of KCBS while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Stating that theirs was not a bank, but a cooperative society, he said that they were not authorised to accept the currency of high-denomination that was cancelled by the government on November 8.

“Most of our customers are pensioners and senior citizens. We know the sudden shift from manual to e-transactions will lead to initial hiccups for many of them. To address this challenge, we have trained our staff first, who, in turn, are expected to provide necessary guidance to the customers,” Mr. Sandeep said. Stating that the society accepted deposits worth Rs. 250 crore so far, he said that the transformation into the electronic mode would help them render better services to the customers. “We are also creating awareness about the need for filing income tax returns in time and even convened an interactive session with the senior officials of the department recently,” he said.

Society secretary Mummidi Govindu, directors Mootha Madhu, Mummidi Ramana, Reddi Rajendra Kumar and Obilisetti Balayogi were present.