Demonetisation impacts aquabusiness in Krishna district

MACHILIPATNAM: Demonetisation has paralysed the flourishing aqua business in Krishna district where export of the freshwater fish production has come to a halt.

Harvesting of two freshwater fish species – rohu and catla – had to be postponed in over one lakh hectares of aqua ponds in Krishna district and in the areas of its neighbouring West Godavari district. Rohu and catla are the most economically important fish species which are cultivated in Krishna district. Above 80 per cent of the production of freshwater fish species is being exported to Kolkata and Odisha states. “Price of rohu and catla at the domestic market has fallen drastically owning to the impact of demonetisation. The price fall of the two species this year is 20 per cent when compared to the last season,” Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture senior scientist B. Seshagiri has told The Hindu.

However, Mr. Seshagiri has opined that the impact of the demonetisation will be less on those who could manage the expenditure to postpone the harvesting of the fish. Ironically, farmers of Kaikaluru, Mandavalli and other areas surrounding the Kolleru lake are the worst affected as freshwater aquaculture has been thriving in this region over the years.

Aquaculture farmers have observed that they are unable to provide the work for those who depend on aquaculture due to lack of work in the wake of postponement of fish harvesting. Several thousands of workers directly depend on aquaculture ponds for daily work including collection and loading of the fish.