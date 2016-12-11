Demonetisation hits TDP’s membership drive

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Demonetisation has dealt a blow to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s membership drive too at many places in the State.

While Kadapa tops the State with 106 per cent enrolments, it is followed by Anantapur with 99.65 per cent and Chittoor 94 per cent. Visakhapatnam with 57 per cent enrolments and Vizianagaram with 66 p.c. stood last till Friday evening.

The TDP started its membership drive on November 1 and just after a week the Modi government announced the demonetisation on November 8. TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the decision and also exhorted the cadre to lead the cashless transactions drive, but, when it came to his party’s membership drive, it became a stumbling block.

Seethamsetty Venkateswara Rao, former MLA and TDP senior leader from Rampachodavaram, said that getting change for Rs.2,000 note had been a big problem for the last one month, which had badly hit the membership drive. The enrolments dropped drastically compared with the numbers achieved last year.

“My target is to bring in 16,000 members in seven mandals. However, I am not sure if I will be able to achieve at least 25 per cent before November 30, the deadline,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao. As most of the tribal people were coming with Rs.2,000 notes to pay the Rs.100 membership fee, it was next to impossible to return them hundred rupee notes for Rs. 1900, he lamented.

Adding to their woes, he said, cultivation works were in full swing in Rampachodavaram Agency and no tribal was showing interest in participating in the membership drive.

Vizag in last place

On the other hand, in East Godavari district, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Kakinada rural mandals are lagging behind in achieving the membership targets.

According to party State organising secretary Ganni Krishna, the membership drive was going on at a snail’s pace in urban areas as party workers were getting only Rs.2,000 notes from the ATMs. Visakhapatnam urban mandal, for which he is the party in charge, is almost in the last place. In contrast, change problem was less in rural areas as workers were coming with Rs.100, 50 or 20 notes to pay the membership fee, he added.

The membership drive was already extended by the party once till December 15 in view of the demonetisation and it is likely to be extended one more time as even 50 per cent of the target has not been achieved in most of the districts.