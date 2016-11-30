Demonetisation hits Maoists

“Extremists in Agency are desperate to swap old notes with new ones”

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation scheme on November 8, he gave many reasons on why the higher denominations of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 ceased to be legal tenders. And primary among them was to hit the black money market and the extremist organisations such as the Maoists.

While it is still to ascertain how much black money has come under the tax fold, but there are clear indications that demonetisation has hit the Maoists hard.

Top sources in the police say that the Maoists located in the jungles of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra-Odisha-Border (AOB) areas are desperate to get the crores of rupees that are stashed in the dumps exchanged for the new currency.

Visakhapatnam (Range) DIG Ch. Srikanth informed The Hindu that the Maoists are desperately trying to rope in contractors and ganja smugglers to get the old notes exchanged.

While a few cases were detected in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, so far no case has been detected on the Andhra side. “A few contractors were taken into custody in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, when they tried to exchange the old notes and some gold belonging to the Maoists. Recently, a man was taken into custody in Kondagaon, a municipality in Chhattisgarh, when he was moving suspiciously near a bank with some unaccounted cash of about ₹ 44 lakh, in old currency of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 in denominations, and some gold coins worth about ₹ 2 lakh. On interrogation he disclosed that the Maoists had given them for exchange,” said a senior officer from the APSIB, who looks after counter-insurgency in the Andhra-Odisha-Border region. According to the officer, the actual wealth or cash reserve of the Maoists is not clearly known but a report from Chhattisgarh intelligence suggest that they (Maosits) have about ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 6,500 crore in cash and gold stashed in dumps in the ‘red corridor’ area in Chhattisgarh alone.

Mr. Srikanth pointed out that the rough estimated annual income of the Maoists in the AOB region could range between ₹ 300 to ₹ 400 crore.

“Till about five to seven year ago it was about ₹ 120 to ₹ 150 crore, but with the ganja smuggling taking the centre-stage and Maoists having a cut in it, it is estimated that income could have crossed ₹ 300 crore,” he said.

Basically, the income of the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) is through extortion from the contractors and cut from the ganja smugglers. “Extortion is the main source,” said Narsipatnam OSD A. Babujee.

Stashing

Till about a few years ago, the Left Wing Extremists were stashing the cash collected in dumps located at safe places. In earlier raids at the dumps, the police have found cash ranging from ₹ 4 to ₹ 7 lakh along with arms and literature, a number of times. But off late, due to various factors such as the notes getting spoilt over a period of time, the Maoists have shifted their strategy and were converting the cash into gold coins.

A contractor was caught at Ralagedda in Visakhapatnam agency in 2015 and the police recovered about 2 kg of gold coins from him.

Strict vigil

Strict vigil at the banks and an eye over the contractors and habitual ganja offenders in the region by the AP police is forcing the Maoists to move the cash to safer places in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

And it is increasingly becoming difficult in those States also with every passing day and that has created a desperate situation for the Left Wing Extremists, said Mr. Babujee.

Police have nexus with smugglers: Maoists

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the banned CPI (Maoist) released a letter accusing the police of having a nexus with the ganja smugglers.

The letter was released in the name of one Kailasam, secretary of the East Division Committee of the banned outfit, here on Tuesday.

In the letter, the Maoist leader decried the efforts made by the police to tarnish the revolutionary image of the Left Wing Extremists by calling them supporters of ganja smugglers and accusing them (Maoists) of having a cut in the smuggling activity. As per the letter, all senior police officers in the district in turn have an understanding with the smugglers and are recipients of huge kickbacks.