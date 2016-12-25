Demonetisation casts shadow over Christmas preparations in Prakasam

There are no takers for stars and other decorative material on Christmas-eve in Ongole. — | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

The Christmas eve celebrations were a low-key affair this year as the cash crunch in the wake of demonetisation of high value notes hits sale of decorative material and even cakes and pastries.

“There is a substantial fall in the sale of decorative material, including stars, this year,” say the owners of fancy shops on the arterial Trunk road.

“We managed to decorate our houses with whatever leftover material bought last year,” says a group of Christian youths at Thurpu Christianpalem, where the celebrations, which used to reach a new peak year after year, took a beating with the members of the community preferring quiet celebrations this year.

Elders used to give donations for youth to recreate heaven-like situation at every street corner to rejoice the birth of Lord Jesus. This has also taken a beating this year, they add. “There is also a 60 per cent fall in the sale of cakes and pastries this year,” adds a popular baker in the city.

While those having plastic cards are a fortunate lot, others find it difficult to mobilise enough cash to keep their kith and kin in good humour at a time when prices of dresses keep going up, says G.V. Raj Vimal, a Christian youth from Cloughpet.

With reduced budget on hand, youths from Kabadipalem put an attractive star not to spoil their mood on the Christmas eve, even as their parents dispensed with ‘pindi vantalu’ usually prepared every year with lesser cash on hand to spend. There were not many stars and Christmas trees in Christian colonies this year.

Meanwhile, churches across Prakasam district, including the 108-year-old Jewett Memorial Baptist Church, have been spruced up for the big festival.

The JMB Church, the mother of all Baptist churches in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as well, was illuminated as also the over 150 member churches of the Ongole Denomination of churches in the city and elsewhere in the district as faithful geared up for the midnight mass.

The month-long semi-Christmas celebrations peaked on the Christmas eve with the faithful singing carols in different churches.