Demonetisation: Revenue of transport wing dips by 4 p.c.

The revenue of the Transport Department has come down by 4 per cent, due to demonetisation.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao said to enable cashless transactions, the department had introduced 160 swipe machines in the offices of the Regional Transport Officers in the State.

He said people were unable to buy vehicles owing to cash crunch and thus the dwindling income of the department.

The Minister said tenders would be called for construction of an international driving school at Darsi in Prakasam district at an estimated cost of Rs. 21 crore. Modern test tracks would be set up in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and construction of RTO offices at Gajuwaka, Hindupur and Parvathipuram were nearing completion.

Road safety

Speaking about road safety, he said a meeting to discuss the issue would take place in Tirupati in the first week of January.

Mr. Raghava Rao said the road proposed to be constructed between Anantapur and Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs. 27,000 crore would reduce the travel time between the two destinations to eight hours. He said the government would spend Rs. 2,000 crore to acquire the land required for the project.

He said the AP State Road Transport Corporation had incurred a loss of Rs. 45 crore as on December 14 on account of demonetisation. The Corporation had placed order for 16,000 e-PoS machines.

He said swipe machines had come as a great relief for cashless transactions in the wake of severe cash crunch.