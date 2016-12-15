Delegates get hands-on experience on ‘Panchakarma’

Delegates getting a hands-on experience on Panchakarma at the CME programme for teaching faculty at Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

TIRUPATI: The Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on ‘Panchakarma’ under way at the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College (SVAC) is providing a rare opportunity for the delegates to get hands-on experience on the various formats and procedures of the therapy.

Emerging trends of Ayurvedic healthcare and scientific research outcomes necessitate periodical enhancement of professional knowledge of teachers, practitioners, researchers and paramedical staff. About 22,000 AYUSH personnel were given need-based training in the Eleventh five-year plan, while the Twelfth plan has set a still higher target. An initiative of the Union Ministry of AYUSH, the six-day programme is a significant step as it aims at upgrading the professional competence and skills of the teaching faculty.

The SVAC is one of the 23 of the 230 colleges in India identified as a ‘training centre’ to conduct training programmes. In fact, it is the lone college to undertake a CME on ‘Panchakarma’ (Bio-purification therapy) for the teaching faculty of Ayurvedic colleges. Eight resource persons and Panchakarma experts having outstanding experience are training the 30 teachers, in the cadres of assistant professor to professor, representing 20 States.

Sudarshan Nair, Director (Research), Vaidyaratnam Research Foundation, Thrissur, Kerala, demonstrated the Sirodhara and Vasti treatments on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by 'Padmasri' R.H. Singh, founder Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurveda University (Jodhpur), who authored 20 books and is considered an authority on ‘Panchakarma’.

Four experts from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are participating in the event. “It is a unique opportunity for our teaching staff and PG students to get the expert lectures and demonstration from the best of brains in the country,” says A. Sankar Babu, principal and organising secretary of the programme. Such an exposure will certainly improve the clinical expertise and teaching capabilities of our teaching staff, adds event coordinator P. Muralikrishna.

The forenoon sessions have demonstrations of various classical practices, while the research updates are briefed to the trainees in the afternoon.