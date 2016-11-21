Delay in providing relief to people irks Naidu

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday made no bones about the tardy progress in providing relief to people facing multitude of problems arising from demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

“I never came across a crisis that could not be solved for so many days in my entire political career,” he said in a teleconference with officials and bankers from his residence here.

The State government could tide over the Hudhud cyclone impact and restore normalcy in just eight days. It was on high alert following a setback on the first day of the Godavari pushkarams ensuring the event went off smoothly thereafter.

It was unfortunate the problems of demonetisation had remained unsolved even after 12 days, he said.

“I myself feel impatient over the predicament. Despite all hardships, the people are exhibiting patience and endurance. Really, we need to appreciate it.”

The bankers and the Finance Department officials should get up and go. “It is time the people got their much needed relief from cash crunch.”

Exchange of old currency and non-availability of sufficient small denomination notes were impacting all walks of life, including the poor and the rich.

The bankers must see the crisis as an opportunity and prove their efficiency. It was time to meet the expectations of the public and work overcoming rules and regulations, he said. Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ajeya Kallam, DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, RBI GM Subbaiah and others were present at the teleconference.

The Chief Minister would convene a special State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting on Monday to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, in response to a letter written by the Chief Minister to the Centre to despatch Rs. 10,000 crore worth currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has despatched Rs. 1,730 crore.

The Chief Minister requested the RBI to release another Rs. 5,000 crore worth currency of smaller denominations. Of this, Rs. 1,000 crore worth currency should be of Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 denominations, he said.