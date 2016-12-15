Deccan College students visit heritage sites in State

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: A group of 30 Professors, PhD scholars and students pursuing a Master’s from Deccan College in Pune descended on the Amaravathi Heritage Town as part of their week-long study tour of Buddhist archaeology and tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

“They travelled across the Buddhist sites in Sankaram, Salihundam, Thotlakonda, Amaravathi, Undavalli and Nagarjunakonda and the feedback they gave is very valuable,” said Prof. Amareswar Galla, Curator of the Amaravathi Heritage Town.

“We need an in-dept mapping survey to assess the state of the Buddhist and other archaeological sites and establish the best possible conservative strategy to protect them, both to safeguard them and to prevent illicit traffic in cultural property. For instance, valuable sculptures from sites such as Chandavaram in Prakasam district have been vandalised and stolen,” said Prof Galla

None of the sites in AP so far have visitor management strategies. A research student from Deccan College Mangesh Kulkarni was shocked to see people climbing up on protected monuments for photo ops. These included even some visiting university staff and students who were climbed stupas and other monuments at Thotlakonda to have their photos taken.

“Promoting respect and appreciation of the heritage values among the local people and the visitors is a priority action that needs to be taken,” he says.

Most importantly, he opines, AP needs adequate number of professional staff to handle technically competent archaeological work and those that can ensure conservation and careful use in responsible tourism.

Buddhist tourism is the mantra that is chanted by people who cherish the illusive dollar in the name of Buddhist tourism. As mentioned by the Chief Abbot of Saranath during his talk in Mangalagiri in May this year, the use of the Buddha image so extensively by real estate agents to retail outlets as a marketing ploy with the new capital is antithetical to the very essence of Buddhism.

Deccan College, Pune, has produced more than a generation of archaeologists that proudly safeguard the rich layers of Indian archaeological heritage today.