Dalits re-enact Mahad Satyagraha

DHPS activists raise slogans against the ruling BJP-TDP combine in Ongole on Sunday. — | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Activists of the Dalit Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti (DHPS) re-enacted on Sunday the Mahad Satyagaraha enacted by Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar by burning Manusmriti.

The activists shouted slogans against the ruling BJP-TDP combine for pursuing with vigour the neo-liberal economic policies which marginalised the Dalits and curtailed the benefits of reservation.

Liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation (LPG) policies meant expansion of the private sector and loss of education and job opportunities in the public sector for Dalits guaranteed by the Constitution, said DHPS Prakasam district president Neelam Nagendra Rao while leading the protest in front of the Ambedkar statue on the arterial Trunk Road here.

The State government allotted large tracts of land for industries but denied a piece of land in each village for burial ground for Dalits, he alleged.

It was unfortunate that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had not convened a meeting to review SC/ST atrocities cases in the last 2-1/2 years and not implemented recommendations of the Justice Punniah Commission to ameliorate the living condition of Dalits, he added.