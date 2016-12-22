Dalit man dies under suspicious circumstances

more-in

A 25-year-old Dalit man was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in a mutt at Pichigudipadu village, near Korisapadu in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that P. Anjaneyulu allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly questioned by village elders late on Tuesday over his alleged “illegal contacts” with an upper caste woman, Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Nagaraju said.

Meanwhile, Dalit Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti Prakasam district president Neelam Nagender Rao, after visiting the village along with Mala Mahasabha State vice-president K. Prakash and its district president Dara Anjaiah, alleged that Anjaneyulu was strangled to death by some upper caste people in the village and made it appear as a suicide.

They demanded a probe by the DSP dealing with SC/ST atrocity cases and conducting of the post-mortem with the assistance of the State Forensic Science Laboratory to establish the cause of the death.