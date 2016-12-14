DMHO underACB scanner

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating into the assets amassed by Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer Swarajyalakshmi.

Based on a complaint received by the ACB that the DMHO had accumulated wealth disproportionate to the known sources of her income, the CIU has deputed a team to Kurnool where she is currently posted and a team has reached Visakhapatnam where she had worked earlier and owned a house.

According to the DSP of CIU (ACB) S.V.V.S. Prasad, the DMHO is being brought to Visakhapatnam under transit warrant and the house will be searched on Thursday for further investigation.

Sources in ACB said that Dr. Swarajyalakshmi had earlier worked for many years in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, and some documents may be found at her home in Visakhapatnam.