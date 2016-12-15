DGPS makes land surveying in capital region foolproof

more-in

With land becoming a precious commodity, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) has adopted Differentiated Global Positioning System (DGPS) for mapping the entire capital region.

The DGPS is an enhancement to the Global Positioning System that provides improved location accuracy from the 15-metre nominal GPS accuracy to about 10 centimetres.

The CRDA is using it (DGPS) for establishing ground control for the base maps, satellite imageries, cadastral maps and other map layers.

It is a part of the development control measures taken by the CRDA, whose writ extends to about 8,605 square kilometres spanning Guntur and Krishna districts. According to official sources, the CRDA is sourcing geographical information from six Master Control Points (MCP) established by the Survey of India, at Ainavolu, Bethapudi (Bapuji Nagar), Dondapadu, Nekkallu, Uddandarayunipalem and Undavalli.

There are altogether 300 Ground Control Points aligned with the MCP for geo-referencing of satellite imageries and base maps. The Capital City Master Plan and Capital Region Perspective Plan have been prepared on the basis of those geographical coordinates and imagery.

Even the location of the Interim Government Complex has been fixed with the help of the DGPS. The Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts are being prepared with reference to the Capital City Master Plan and village-wise base maps.

Besides, the master plan roads, seed access road and seven priority roads were marked on the ground using the DGPS.

The CRDA is contemplating to deploy drones and LIDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, for future surveys.

CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar told The Hindu that the DGPS was a combination of receivers and satellites that reduce or eliminates common receiver-based and satellite-based errors.

It helps in building a solid database of the land in the capital region and the plan approvals come with geographical coordinates (latitude and longitude) in addition to other ground-level information.

Manipulations on the ground can be easily detected when any transaction is made as such information would be incorporated into the records of all the departments concerned. GPS stations are being set up across the capital region, not only in the cities and towns but also in open spaces for having maximum coverage of the countryside.