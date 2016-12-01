DGP reviews AgriGold case status

more-in

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao asked the Crime Investigation Department to ensure justice to victims of AgriGold scam here on Wednesday. Mr. Sambasiva Rao conducted a review meeting with CID officials at his camp office.

He reviewed the case status and legal issues relating to AgriGold scam. He also asked officials to speed up the works of DGP office.

CID ADG Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, IGs Madhusudhan Reddy, Sunil Kumar, Housing M.D. Rajendranath Reddy and others were present.