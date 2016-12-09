DGP: Educational qualification too matters in constable recruitment

more-in

Tirumala: Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Friday said that educational qualification would also be a key factor in the recruitment of the constables in the State.

Earlier, only those who qualified in the physical test were recruited.

To rectify the anomaly and rope in more educated men, the Police Recruitment Board this year resolved to give importance to the educational qualifications of the candidates, in addition to their qualifying the physical tests.

“Whether a candidate holds a diploma or degree is irrelevant. All that shall be looked into is, does he fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification or not,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao said in reply to a question.

The DGP expressed satisfaction over the existing security provisions atop the temple town, and said that adoption of latest technology in stepping up the arrangements was being done and that had nothing to do with the inconvenience of the people.

Speaking to the media after coming out of the temple complex after having darshan of the presiding deity, Mr. Sambasiva Rao agreed that there was shortage of staff in the Tirupati (Urban) division. He said that steps would be taken to enhance the strength.

“It is a typical division, where men are required more for VIP duty than law and order,” he said.

In reply to another question, he said that the government was also keen on deputing an able officer as TTD’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO), a pivotal post that remained vacant for the last one year.