DA released for government employees

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The AP NGOs Association has expressed happiness over release of Dearness Allowance (DA) by the State government to employees.

Association president P. Ashok Babu on Friday said that the government released one instalment of the DA.

The government was requested to release the second instalment also immediately.

The government has to release the DA for the period starting from January 1, 2016, and another starting from July 1, 2016.

The government issued GO 16 on Friday in this regard. There was delay in the release of the DA due to financial position of the State, he said.

The DA would be paid in cash with the salary of March 2017 payable in the month of April 2017.

The arrears on account of payment of the DA for the period from January 1 to February 28, 2017, would be credited to the General Provident Fund (GPF) Account of the respective employees in the month of April 2017.

However, in the case of employees who are due to retire on or before June 30, 2017, the arrears of DA would be drawn and paid in cash as the employee due to retire on superannuation is exempt from making any subscription to the GPF during the last four months of service.

Leaders of the association met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu a couple of days ago and brought to his notice the delay in release of the DA due in January and July last year.

The government would have to pay ₹90 crore per month to employees and pensioners for each DA. In addition, the government would also have to clear the PRC arrears, which would be to the tune of ₹5,200 crore.