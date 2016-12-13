Cyclone Vardah kills two in Andhra

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Nellore city.

more-in

Two persons were killed overnight in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Vardah which brought heavy rains to the region, officials said.

Nellore and Prakasam districts in south coastal Andhra and Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts in the Rayalaseema region felt the impact of the cyclone which crossed the Tamil Nadu coast on Monday.

Rains continued in parts of these districts for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Strong winds had uprooted trees, electricity poles and communication towers, disrupting transport.

Authorities in Nellore district declared holiday for educational institutions on Tuesday.

In Chittoor district, several low-lying areas were inundated. The temple town of Tirupati was affected. Flights were suspended as the runway at Renigunta airport near the town was inundated.

Railway authorities also cancelled or diverted trains. The road transport was also affected. Several pilgrims were stranded near the hill shrine.

Parts of Kadapa and Krishna districts were also receiving rains on Tuesday.