Customers stage protest at bank

KURNOOL: Customers staged a demonstration at the State Bank of India branch at Gonegandla in Kurnool district on Friday, alleging that they were not being given cash for a week now.

The customers who have been queueing up at the bank branch every day were vexed with the bank staff citing non-receipt of cash and squatted on the highway disrupting traffic on the Kurnool-Mantralayam road. Police officials pacified the protesters by assuring them that the bank officials would be told about their plight.

Customers also protested before the SBI branch at Srinagar Colony in Kurnool city, which put up a no-cash board. The protesters tried to squat on C Camp road, but the police officials thwarted their attempts and dispersed them.