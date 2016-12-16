Customers lock up State Bank of India branch

Farmers staging a protest after locking up a State Bank of India branch at Peapully in Kurnool district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

KURNOOL: Hundreds of customers, including farmers, locked up the State Bank of India branch at Peapully in Kurnool district on Thursday and squatted in protest on the Bengaluru Highway, forcing traffic diversion by the police.

Farmers, women, pensioners and labourers, who queued up at the bank since 9 a.m. on Thursday, were enraged after the bank officials opened the branch but put up a “no cash” board and downed the shutters of the ATM. The customers entered into a wordy duel with the bank employees and locked up the grill gate of the bank, with the employees inside the branch.

Lamenting that the bank officials were claiming non-receipt of cash and not giving them the money in their accounts, the men and women raised slogans against the bankers. The efforts of Peapully police officials to pacify the protesters proved futile.

The irate customers squatted on the highway, disrupting traffic movement. They lamented that they were facing problems in procuring commodities for their daily needs, in the absence of smaller notes. “Going to the bank and waiting in long queues have become out daily chore,” said a pensioner, adding they were being sent back after giving cash to a few depositors.

With the protesters not in a mood to budge, the police diverted the traffic from the bypass road.

Meanwhile, Pullamma, a pensioner of Budhawarapet in Kurnool, fainted in the bank queue at Andhra Bank branch at Gayatri Estates in Kurnool. The woman, who collapsed with low BP, sat alongside for some time and later withdrew money from the bank branch.