Customers in rural areas bank on Business Correspondents

A Business Correspondent operating under a tree on the premises of Sapthagiri Grameena Bank in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K_ Umashanker

CHITTOOR: Business Correspondents deployed in the rural areas of Chittoor by various banks have been doing a hectic job post demonetisation.

They are gradually winning the confidence of the customers, mostly women, and convince them that cashless transactions are more safe as they need not travel all the way to towns to withdraw or deposit cash.

Prior to demonetisation, the Business Correspondents found their operations very limited, with the customers mostly being beneficiaries of social pensions and the number of RuPay cardholders utilising their services remaining quite negligible.

The situation did not change for a couple of weeks post demonetisation, as people from the rural areas doubted that their transactions would be exposed to official scrutiny if they swipe the RuPay cards and register their thumb impression on the e-gadgets of bankers. They relied mostly on withdrawing cash in person by visiting their respective banks with passbooks and withdrawal forms.

Following acute cash crunch in the ATMs and stipulations on withdrawals at banks, the customers approached the Business Correspondents seeking help. In no time, the customers found the Business Correspondents friendly and the transactions quite easy.

The head office branch of Sapthagiri Grameena Bank (SGB) in Chittoor has over 15,000 customers, predominantly from the rural pockets.

Its chief manager B.N. Nageswara Rao said there was a gradual increase in the number of customers utilising the services of the Business Correspondents in the villages.

“Even for making small payments such as interest on gold loan, or to withdraw cash below Rs.500, the customers used to travel 15-20 km. By using the services of the Business Correspondents, they can save a lot of time and avoid travel expenditure. The customers are realising it slowly,” he said.

The SGB has also pressed into service the Business Correspondents on the premises of the bank for clearing the rush, particularly meeting the requirement of women customers.

“Our Business Correspondents are creating awareness among the rural customers that they can avail themselves of Aadhaar-enabled transactions, irrespective of bank in which they have accounts. The system is slowly becoming a boon for the elderly,” he said.