Curtains down on rowover Olympic association

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association vice-president K. Pattabhi on Tuesday said that the State government recognised Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association, led by Member of Parliament Galla Jayadev and deputed Sports Minister K. Achannaidu to the annual general body meeting of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at Chennai to stake claim for hosting the National Games.

Speaking to the media persons here, Mr. Pattabhi said that the State government, on Christmas Day, asked the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) to invite APOA secretary Purushotham for the meeting over fulfilling the modalities to host the prestigious domestic games.

“SAAP Managing Director Bhagara Raju gave us the letter of recognition and he attended the meeting at Chennai along with SAAP Chairman P.R. Mohan and Sports Minister,” said Mr. Pattabhi.

The news came as a big relief to the sports fraternity as the sporting activity in the State took backseat owing to two outfits claiming legitimacy as the official AOPA. “This letter has finally brought curtains to the year-old dispute.”

He said Andhra Pradesh had already deposited Rs. 50 lakh to IOA at the Guwahati annual general body meeting held in 2015. “But, owing to the stalemate in recognising APOA we are unable to deposit the remaining Rs. 4.5 crore which is mandatory to seek eligibility to host the games. Now we will be depositing the amount in a day or two,” he pointed out.

Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association secretary A. Raghavendra Rao said the 2017 edition would be hosted by Goa and efforts were being made to host the games for 2018-2019 in the new capital city – Amaravati.

“Goa has completed 60 per cent of the infrastructure and it is making efforts to meet the deadline. Though Chhattisgarh is in the race to host the games in 2018-2019, we are trying to pitch in as we will get the preference as a new state aiming for an identity in sports,” he pointed out.

He said the games, if allotted, would give the all-important fillip to the sports activities as the best of stadiums and play fields would be spruced up in several districts of the State.