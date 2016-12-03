Curbs on processions till December 31

more-in

KAKINADA: The East Godavari District police have promulgated Section 30 of the Indian Police Act, 1861, prohibiting the conduct of processions, dharnas, and public meetings without obtaining prior permission from the police.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravi Prakash said here on Friday that the orders would be in vogue in Kakinada, Ramachandrapuram, Peddapuram, Amalapuram, Rampachodavaram, and Chintooru sub-divisions till December 31.

“This is in view of the existing law and order and general situation in the district,” he said.