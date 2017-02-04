Curbs help devotees to have hassle-free darshan at Arasavalli

An inside view of the Arasavalli temple early on Friday morning when devotees thronged to witness ksheerabhisekham. — | Photo Credit: BASHEER

more-in

For the first time in the recent history of the Sun God temple at Arasavalli, devotees had a hassle-free darshan on the auspicious day of Rathasaptami.

All devotees could complete their offerings within an hour, thanks to the efforts of the district administration. Sarada Peeth head Swami Swaroopanandendra offered the first prayer in a traditional manner to the Sun God. Later, chief priest Ippili Shankara Sarma performed ‘ksheerabhisekham’ with purohits chanting Aditya Hridayam and other slokas.

The ‘ksheerabhisekham’ continued from noon to 5 p.m., when many VIPs, including Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others had darshan.

They were given traditional welcome from the main entrance.

Many devotees witnessed the ritual by buying ₹216 tickets. The regular flow of devotees through the ₹100 and ₹500 counters continued. The Endowments Department claimed that the response was good for the ₹500 ticket darshan, introduced for the first time to benefit devotees who can afford them.

Srikakulam Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham, SP J. Brahma Reddy and other senior officials monitored the arrangements. People used to spend at least eight hours to complete their worship at the temple. After studying previous arrangements, extra queues on different routes were created this year.

Bottlenecks, which used to cause stampede, were removed. The exit route was also widened this year enabling people to disperse quickly. Extra prasadam counters were set up to spread crowds in the complex.

Media and police presence within the temple was restricted.

Only a few employees of the Endowments Department were allowed to stay within the temple, and that too for coordination. Closed circuit TV cameras were kept at the entrances to monitor the movement in queues. With strict vigilance, unauthorised entry of people, which had been in vogue, was restricted this year.

“We have not allowed even police officers to stay within the temple premises unless they have a duty there. The rule was applied to all the departments. The changes in the queue lines helped us to enable quick and hassle-free darshan for all the devotees this year,” said Mr. Brahma Reddy.

Mediapersons

stage protest

Meanwhile, reporters, photographers, cameramen of electronic media staged protest at the Arasavalli arch with the imposition of restrictions over their entry. They argued with the police that it was not possible for them to take photographs and visuals of VIPs if they were not allowed within the temple premises.

Mr. Atchannaidu and Mr. Brahma Reddy persuaded them saying the reforms were meant to benefit devotees and enable everyone to have quick darshan.