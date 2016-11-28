Court quashes Vijaya Sai Reddy petitions

more-in

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court, comprising Justice V. Ramasubrahmanian and Justice S.V. Bhat, on Monday was not inclined to pass any orders in the petitions filed by Vijaya Sai Reddy of Jagati Publications seeking clarification and review of orders passed earlier regarding speedy disposal of 11 cases of corrupt practices pending in Special Court for CBI cases.

An advocate from Vijayawada, Vedavyas, filed a Public Interest Litigation complaining that the special courts were dragging their feet in prosecuting people’s representatives and not deciding corruption cases expeditiously.

The bench headed by the then acting Chief Justice sitting along with Justice S.V. Bhat declared “The Principal Special Judge for CBI cases at Nampally, Hyderabad, shall consider and decide discharge applications in different criminal cases, as mentioned in the counter affidavit, expeditiously and as he disposes them of, may proceed to conduct, hear the main cases also expeditiously. The learned Judge need not wait for hearing of criminal cases till disposal of all discharge applications.”

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the main accused in these cases. Mr. Vijayasai Reddy and another person filed petitions requesting the court to give clarification.

They told the court that all 11 charge sheets should be clubbed and tried. The court was told that in some cases other fellow accused got stay orders.

They said the trial court wanted to go ahead with framing charges and the like in the remaining cases and that this would prejudice the accused as their defence would be exposed.

They wanted a clarification that the order of the earlier bench would not come in the trial.

They asked for review of the earlier judgment too. The bench said at this stage no orders could be passed and closed the clarification petitions and petitions to review the judgment passed in a case filed by Vedavyas.