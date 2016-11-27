Corporate colleges pay salaries in advance

Due to the demonetisation, corporate educational institutions in many parts of the State, particularly in East and West Godavari districts, have given salaries to their staff much in advance in the last 15 days. However, employees are unwilling to reveal about how many months of salary they have receivedciting job security.

According to a group of lecturers in one of the corporate colleges here, they were surprised to receive three months advance salary along with November. “We were told that, keeping the demonetisation after-effects in mind, the management is pleased to give three months salary in advance as a token of gift for Sankranti,” said a mathematics lecturer.

One of the teaching staff members said this was an effort by the management to convert black money into white. Apart from corporate colleges, some private engineering colleges are also said to have been adopting similar practice.

Private schools

facing problems

Meanwhile, private recognised schools are facing problems as the salaries date is nearing.

Most of the schools are not paying more than ₹ 10,000 to sub-staff and they are not ready to open bank accounts. There are about 2,000 schools in the district among which 150 are in and around Rajamahendravaram. According to president of the private schools association Prasad, sub-staff are demanding only cash payment and they are against opening bank accounts.

Another school correspondent S. Ravi Kumar said those who were not having bank accounts had been sent to banks to open accounts, where there is a mad rush.

Driver of a leading school bus, Ramarao, said from the last 15 days he had managed to get ₹ 100 denomination from his relatives, friends and if the school management is going to give ₹ 2,000 notes, he is ready to quit the job as he could not manage his daily needs with a big note.