Andhra Pradesh

Cop jumps queue, thrashes youth at ATM

more-in

KURNOOL: A constable, who jumped queue to withdraw cash at an ATM, allegedly beat a youth, Sudhakar, and pushed him down the stairs at Chagalamarri in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

The youth suffered head injuries and fracture in his hand.

While people were waiting in queue for nearly two hours at the ATM, a constable, Raju, jumped the queue to draw cash.

The depositors who presumed that the constable came to regulate the queue, questioned him for jumping the queue to withdraw cash, and he allegedly showered abuses on them.

Enraged at Sudhakar asking why he was abusing them, Raju beat him and pushed him down the stairs, causing head injury and fracture of his hand. Local people rushed him to hospital at Chagalamarri.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
money and monetary policy
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 1:38:19 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Cop-jumps-queue-thrashes-youth-at-ATM/article16732472.ece

© The Hindu