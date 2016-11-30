Contract lecturers seek regularisation

more-in

KURNOOL: Contract lecturers working in government colleges staged a rally from the Ambedkar statue near the old bus stand to the Collectorate and staged a demonstration there on Tuesday, demanding regularisation of their services.

Contract lecturers working for16 years lacked job security, said M.A. Naveen Kumar, Government College Contract Lecturers Welfare Association leader.

The Telugu Desam Party promised in its election manifesto to regularise their services and the State government had constituted a four-member Cabinet Sub-Committee two years ago, but it was yet to take any decision in this regard, he said.

The 10th Pay Revision Commission recommended to the government to extend basic and DA to contract lecturers and the Supreme Court recently gave a judgement ordering equal pay for equal work, Mr. Naveen Kumar said.

However, their demands were yet to be conceded. They would stage a “Chalo Vijayawada” protest on December 2.

Demonstration

Nellore Staff Reporter adds:

The members of the Andhra Pradesh Government Degree, Junior and Polytechnic Colleges’ Contract Lecturers Association took part in a protest programme seeking regularisation of their services immediately here on Tuesday.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the contract lecturers staged a demonstration at the Collectorate.

They said though they were appointed way back in 2000 through a regular process, their services were not being regularised over the past 16 years.

YSRC’s help sought

Srikakulam Staff Reporter adds:

Former Minister and YSR Congress general secretary Dharmana Prasada Rao on Tuesday asked the government to regularise the services of all contract workers since it was an election promise of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Prasada Rao interacted with the agitating contract lecturers at the Srikakulam collectorate over their long pending grievances.

Equal payment for equal work was made mandatory by the government and regularisation had to be implemented as per the recommendations of various committees also, he said, and assured the protesters that their issue would be raised by the YSRC in the next Assembly session.

The contract lecturers alleged that though they were qualified for the job they were forced to work for meagre salaries for the last one decade.

They submitted a memorandum to Mr. Prasada Rao seeking the party’s moral support for their agitation.