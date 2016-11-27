Constable on CM’s bandobust duty dies of cardiac arrest

more-in

KURNOOL: Santha Kumar, 50, a constable of Jupadu Bungalow Police Station in Kurnool district, who was deputed for bandobust duty for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Kadapa district, died of cardiac arrest near Kadapa Market Yard on Saturday.

Kumar complained of severe chest pain and collapsed immediately. Other policemen rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Kadapa, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Ex gratia announced

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund to the next of kin of Santha Kumar.

DIG of Kurnool Range B.V. Ramana Kumar paid homage to the constable at the hospital.