Constable jumps queue, thrashes youth at ATM

more-in

A constable, who jumped queue to withdraw cash at an ATM, allegedly beat a youth, Sudhakar, and pushed him down the stairs at Chagalamarri in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

The youth suffered head injuries and fracture in his hand.

While the people were waiting in queue for nearly two hours at the ATM, a constable, Raju, jumped the queue to draw cash.

The depositors who presumed that the constable came to regulate the queue, questioned him for jumping the queue to withdraw cash, and he allegedly showered abuses on them.

Enraged at Sudhakar asking why he was abusing them, Raju beat him up and pushed him down the stairs, causing head injury and fracture of his hand.

Local people rushed the injured Sudhakar to a hospital at Chagalamarri.