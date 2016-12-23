Congress will regain its lost glory: Raghuveera

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy and party MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao extending their solidarity with the agitating contract lecturers of government colleges, in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S_RAMBABU

KAKINADA: Exuding confidence that the Congress would regain its lost glory in the State soon, APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Thursday lambasted the Central and the State governments for remaining insensitive to the plight of the common people post demonetisation.

“Only the Congress can accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. Since the people are already fed up with the BJP and the TDP, the future is bright for the Congress at both the Centre and in the State,” he said while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of District Congress Committee president Pantam Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji) here.

He said that Pantam Padmanabham was president of the East Godavari district unit in 1975 and 1989, when the party was running through a rough patch. But the Congress was voted to power with a thumping majority then.

“Now, a member from the same family is taking over the reins of the party here and I am hopeful that history will be repeated this time too,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Reddy, along with party senior leaders K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, M.M. Pallam Raju, and J.D. Seelam, conducted a ‘Praja Ballot’ at the district library on the Main Road, bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill for about a couple of hours.

He called upon the cadres to ensure the party’s victory in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation elections.