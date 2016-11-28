Congress slams BJP on new education policy

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has termed the draft education policy as “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, PCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy said that the BJP played no role in the Independence movement. It had no place in the history of freedom movement. So, the party wanted to change the history to suit its needs.

As a step in that direction, the party was focussing on education and attempting to saffronise the education system. The BJP-led NDA government was trying to communalise and commercialise the education system by forcing its “ideology”. The BJP was attacking the SCs, STs and was saying that would change the textbooks of history, he said.

The Congress leader said the Centre should keep the Right to Education in mind while adopting the new education policy. The policy should address the issues faced by the Dalits, minorities, etc. The policy should not deprive them of education. The Congress was not politicising the draft policy. But, it was necessary to mention that the BJP was politicising the education system. The universities in the country were under stress due to communal policies of the government. Dalits were humiliated. The Congress was against communalisation of education system, he added.