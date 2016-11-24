Congress rally decries demonetisation

Former Union Minister Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy holding a bundle of ₹100 notes shown by the Assistant Manager Krishna Rao at Andhra mank main branch in King Market Road in Kurnool on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

Former Union Minister Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy, DCC president P. Lakshmi Reddy and the Congress activists rallied against demonetisation of high value notes from the DCC office to Andhra Bank main branch in King Market Road in Kurnool city on Wednesday.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting the common man into hardships by banning ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes, Mr. Jayasuryaprakash Reddy alleged that the elite managed to exchange the banned notes and get the new ₹ 2,000 notes and change they required.

The upper limit of ₹ 2.50 lakh on tax less deposits should be relaxed to ₹ 5 lakh or ₹ 10 lakh for the convenience of the middle classes, farmers and parents saving money for their children’s marriage, he said.

The former Minister interacted with Andhra Bank Assistant Manager Krishna Rao about the plight of the depositors and the latter replied that the bank received ₹ 100 notes.

Showing a bundle of ₹ 100 notes to Mr. Reddy, he said the notes were being given to the account holders and those exchanging the banned notes. He also interacted with depositors in the bank.

Kurnool city Congress president S. Buchi Babu, DCC vice-presidents S. Venugopal Reddy and Y.V. Ramana, general secretary M.P. Thippanna and leaders Ramana Reddy, Chandra Reddy, Khaleel Basha, NSUI district president G. Nagamadhu Yadav, Youth Congress district president D. Khasin and Mahila Congress leaders Saramma, P. Rajeswari, P. Sujatha, Rajeswari Devi and Haseena took part.