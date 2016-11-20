Congress demands Modi’s resignation

more-in

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Sunday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Supreme Court’s observations on the alarming post-demonetisation situation in the country.

“The apex court’s observation that riots may break out in the wake of poor handling of the serious situation amounts to passing strictures on the NDA Government,” Mr. Raghuveera Reddy told the media here after listening to the woes of the people waiting in queues in front of some bank ATMs.

“We don't want the Rs.2,000 notes. We want only Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes,” said those waiting in the queue at an ATM at the busy Church Centre.

He said that the poor and middle class people were suffering the most. “In all, 47 persons died so far in different parts of the country after the withdrawal of the high-value notes on November 8,” the APCC president.

In contrast, the withdrawal of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes printed prior to 2005 by the UPA regime in 2013 was a “smooth affair,” he said.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy demanded that the Rs. 2,000 notes be scrapped as they would only make easier the task of hoarding black money by those who possess ill-gotten wealth.

He said that the TDP, a partner in the ruling NDA, cannot escape responsibility for the “hasty” decision by the Centre.

He took objection to the ruling TDP government issuing an order within a day, rescinding its earlier decision to allow purchase of seed and other inputs by farmers with scrapped notes.

Running from one ATM to another, a woman, Ratnamma, said: “Though a legal tender, there are no takers for the Rs.2,000 notes in grocery and vegetable shops. The last time I cooked was on Thursday.”

“With Rs.2,000 note in hand I went in vain from one medical shop to another to purchase medicines for my bed-ridden father as the shop owners do not have change,” said Venkatesh standing in the queue.