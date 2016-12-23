Concerns raised over safety at LNG terminal

more-in

KAKINADA: The proximity of the proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal to the Coringa wildlife sanctuary remained a concern to the environmentalists and experts in petroleum engineering as absence of proper security measures at the plant could harm the flora and fauna at the sanctuary along with the human habitations located nearby.

The GMR Holding Private Limited has proposed development of the LNG facility with a capacity of 1.75 million tonnes per annum at the Kakinada Deep Water Port’s (KDWP) seventh berth. The project consists of development of necessary facility/equipment for ship berthing and mooring, besides having a re-gasification plant at the berth.

The way in which the environmental public hearing for the Rs.471-crore project was conducted had raised several doubts among the cross section of people about the safety of the project.

In fact, this is the third terminal proposed for the city as the FSRU (Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit)-based LNG terminal at the KDWP by the Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Corporation Limited has obtained clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The proposal was to develop the LNG import, storage and re-gasification and bulk natural gas supply terminal with a capacity of 5.25 million tonnes per annum, on an island jetty located in the sea about 1.5 km from the coast.

The second project in the pipeline was the Rs.1,270 crore terminal with a capacity of 7.2 MMT of liquefied natural gas per annum. Located near the KDWP, it would be the first foreign venture in the State. The U.S.-based VGS Group Inc has proposed to set up the terminal located offshore at a distance of 7.5 km from the coast and is waiting for the Ministry’s consent.

“Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary is located at a distance of 1.5 km south to the terminal proposed by the GMR group, which is a major cause for concern. The government should make the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) public to ensure transparency,” renowned environmentalist and chairman of the NGO, People for India, Tallavajhula Patanjali Sastry, told The Hindu. “What they conducted last week is a private hearing. If everything is transparent, why can’t they involve all the stakeholders in the hearing,” he asked.

Former chairman of the Bureau of Indian Standards PCDC and committee on petroleum, R.A. Rao, is concerned over the safety measures at the project site. “LNG terminals are the need of the hour to address the ever-increasing demand for fuel. At the same time, there should not be any compromise with regard to the safety and security at the terminals,” says the veteran expert in petroleum engineering.

He wondered why the EIA report is not available for the public. Secretary of the CPI (M) district unit Duvva Sesha Babji demands that the public hearing should be conducted afresh and the threats involved in the project should be made public. “Ironically, the government is protecting the interests of the private players rather than that of the general public,” he rues.