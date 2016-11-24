Complaint against PM, RBI Governor

more-in

GUNTUR: Days after a 69-year-old man died after standing in queue at a bank in Phirangipuram, his wife Polanki Rosemary on Thursday lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RBI Governor Urjit Patel at the Phirangipuram Police Station.

She was accompanied to the police station by Congress general secretary T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu and other leaders.

In her complaint, she said that her husband Polanki Innaiah had left home on November 15 to obtain cash from Andhra Bank. After standing in the queue for some time, he collapsed and died. She held both the Prime Minister and RBI Governor responsible for the incident.

Mr. Sudhakar Babu demanded that the Centre pay an ex gratia of Rs.25 lakh to the bereaved family.

He said that demonetisation of high-value notes put the people to a lot of inconvenience.