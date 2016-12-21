Competitions to select best ‘bhajana brindams’

more-in

With an aim to bring out the best from ‘bhajana brindams’, the TTD Executive Council chaired by TTD Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy has decided to organise district-level competitions to select the best bhajana teams.

During the meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirupati on Tuesday, the members also decided to impart training to bhajana gurus in dharmic philosophy, give a chance for best bhajan teams to perform during Pournami Garuda Seva, disburse full travel expenses and provide amplifiers and mobile sets through TTD’s Radio and Broadcasting Department to purana pundits and programme assistants while performing in different districts etc., TTD Trust Board Members and Committee Members Raghavendra Rao, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, EO D. Sambasiva Rao and Secretary Muktheswara Rao, JEO P. Bhaskar and others were present.