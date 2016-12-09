Compensation for Kovvada farmers likely to be increased

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: The State government and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) are likely to enhance the compensation for the lands to be acquired in Kovvada and surrounding villages of Ranasthalam mandal, where India’s biggest atomic power plant, with an estimated cost of Rs.1 lakh crore, is proposed to be constructed.

At present, the government is offering Rs.13 lakh per acre. It is expected to be fixed between Rs.16 lakh and Rs.18 lakh, according to sources.

The farmers are insisting on payment of compensation on a par with their counterparts in Bhogapuram, who have been given Rs.33 lakh per acre for surrendering lands for construction of an international airport.

The government, which wants the land acquisition process completed at the earliest, has issued an order showing the proposed plant area under four zones.

Emergency planning area has been stretched up to 16 km though the government needs land within 2-km of Kovvada, Tekkali, and other places.

The government is expected to appoint senior IAS officer to monitor the land acquisition process.