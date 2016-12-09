Community policing all over State soon, says DGP

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao at a review meeting in Chittoor on Thursday. Rayalaseema IG N. Sridhar Rao (right), DIG Prabhakar Rao, and Chittoor SP G. Srinivas are seen. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The revolutionary concept of ‘Community policing’ initiated by the Chittoor police would be introduced in the Tirupati Urban, Prakasam, West Godavari, East Godavari and Srikakulam districts to start with and would be spread to all other districts in a phased manner, said Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao on Thursday.

Prior to the announcement, the DGP had a session with the Community Police Officers (CPOs), organised by Chittoor Superintendent of Police Ghattamaneni Srinivas.

Mr. Rao said the CPOs had come to play a major role in effective police administration, including maintenance of law and order, detection of crimes and bandobast duties. He termed the CPO module as a big hit, and congratulated the volunteers, terming their services to society as “great and selfless”. They had been of great help to the police ever since the system’s launch.

He said the CPOs had ushered in a people-friendly regime in policing coupled with swiftness, responsibility and accountability.

Referring to the recent All-India DGPs’ Conference, Mr Rao said as per the wish of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quality services to the public would be given top priority.

Red sanders issue

About red sanders smuggling, the DGP said the proposal to completely hand over the protection of red sanders species to the Forest Department would be discussed with the government. Till a final decision, the police would continue to assist the Forest Department in protection of forest wealth and curbing red sanders smuggling.

He said Superintendent Srinivas had done a tremendous job in controlling smuggling, in addition to adopting information technology for effective results in crime detection and prevention areas.

Regarding shifting of the I-Town police station in Chittoor, the DGP said suitable steps would be taken after discussion with the SP.

Earlier, Mr. Rao inspected the working of the Police Command Control Office and women and juvenile wings.

Mr. Srinivas explained to the DGP the software being used by the Chittoor police, including the 3D face recognition software.

Science congress

The official was also apprised of the security measures taken for the National Science Congress in Tirupati scheduled in January next.

The DGP also visited the New DPO Office and Police Training College, interacting with the trainees.

Rayalaseema IG N. Sridhar Rao, DIG (Anantapur) Prabhakar Rao, Additional SP Abhishek Mohanty, DSPs Ramkumar, Lakshmi Reddy, Kesappa and senior cops from all over Chittoor, Puttur, Palamaner and Madanapalle sub-divisions were present.